Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Rain, hailstorm destroy crops in Rajanpur

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Crops plowed on thousands of acres of land in Rajanpur have been destroyed due to continuous rainfall and hailstorms in the region.

This has caused massive financial loss for farmers. They have complained that their crops were destroyed last year as well by whiteflies and floods.

The federal government has announced a ration distribution programme for daily wage labourers that are affected by the countrywide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, no package has been announced for farmers who are suffering due to the suspension of businesses and transport as well.

