Rahim Yar Khan men arrested for defrauding women under Ehsaas programme

Two men have been arrested in Rahim Yar Khan for defrauding women recipients of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

The assistant commissioner ordered action against them after a woman said that she had received only Rs11,000 by her agent on Friday. She said that the agent had kept Rs1,000 for himself and he did it with other women too.

The Abadpur police swing into action and arrested two suspects in the case.

On Friday, two men were arrested in Tando Allahyar for taking Rs500 from each person who came to collect the Ehsaas programme funds.

The police said that these men were working as agents and telling women that they will make the process easier for them if they gave them a certain amount of money.

Different families will be given Rs12,000 under the federal government’s Ehsaas programme. It seeks to help people who have lost their livelihood because of lockdown.