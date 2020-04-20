Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Rahim Yar Khan man kills four-year-old son for crying

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

A man was arrested on Sunday for strangling his four-year-old son to death over a domestic dispute in Rahim Yar Khan’s Rafiqabad, the police said.

“My father-in-law used to irritate me a lot,” the suspect said. “He took my wife with him yesterday [Friday] after fighting with me.

“I was angry and my son was crying constantly, so I murdered him,” he told the police, confessing his crime.

According to the police, the suspect tried to blame his wife’s family for instigating him. “When we got to know about the incident, we immediately took the man into custody where he admitted to his crime,” the investigating officer said.

A case has been registered.

