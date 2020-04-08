Quetta’s young doctors end strike after govt promises safety gear

Young doctors in Quetta have ended their strike at public hospitals and announced that they will resume their duties.

Young Doctors Association President Dr Yasin Achakzai held a press conference with minister Zarmuk Achakzai and said Balochistan’s doctors and paramedical staff are falling prey to the coronavirus.

We haven’t been given protective gear yet but we have been assured that our issues will be resolved soon, he said. We have trusted the government’s committee keeping in mind the needs of the people, he added.

The minister said doctors and other health workers are on the front line of this fight and their demands for safety gear are valid. He said Chief Minister Jam Kamal is working to fulfill their demands.

He also said an inquiry will be conducted against the police personnel who resorted to violence against the doctors. The federal government is giving us protective gear and it is being distributed to doctors, he said.

Strikes were called at public hospitals in the city after police had baton charged and arrested a group of protesting doctors.