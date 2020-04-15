Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Quetta residents suffer as power cuts increase

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The lockdown in Quetta has worsened for residents as electricity loadshedding in the city has increased.

Quarry Road, Jan Muhammad Road, Kasi Road, Pashtun Dara, Abdul Wali Chowk, Haji Ghaibi Road, Qambrani Road, Sariab Road and Sabzal Road are among areas that have been affected the most.

Residents have complained that loadshedding during a lockdown is clearly unjust. “It is simply illogical,” one of them said.

The Quetta Electricity Supply Company, on the other hand, claimed that the increased loadshedding was caused by the shutdown and over loading.

People have demanded that the government take immediate action against this unannounced step taken by Qesco.

MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
 
 
 
 
 
