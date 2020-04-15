Quetta residents suffer as power cuts increase

The lockdown in Quetta has worsened for residents as electricity loadshedding in the city has increased.

Quarry Road, Jan Muhammad Road, Kasi Road, Pashtun Dara, Abdul Wali Chowk, Haji Ghaibi Road, Qambrani Road, Sariab Road and Sabzal Road are among areas that have been affected the most.

Residents have complained that loadshedding during a lockdown is clearly unjust. “It is simply illogical,” one of them said.

The Quetta Electricity Supply Company, on the other hand, claimed that the increased loadshedding was caused by the shutdown and over loading.

People have demanded that the government take immediate action against this unannounced step taken by Qesco.