Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Quetta meat prices spike as Ramazan begins

Posted: Apr 25, 2020
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA TV

The prices of beef and mutton have seen a dramatic surge in Quetta as the month of Ramazan begins.

Shopkeepers in the city have raised the prices according to their wishes, residents say. A kilogramme of mutton now costs Rs550, after an increase of Rs70.

The price of beef, on the other hand, has increased from Rs800 to Rs1,100 per kilo. The price hike has put a lot of pressure on consumers who can now afford less meat.

They have complained of the lack of action by the district government, accusing it of making it easier for sellers to hoard meat and raise prices.

Butchers, on the other hand, said that the increase in prices was because of the closure of the Pakistan-Afghan Chaman border and a shortage of cattle in the province.

The government has instructed shopkeepers to follow the price list of essentials issued by the government.





