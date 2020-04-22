Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Quetta inaugurates public digital library

SAMAA TV

The quarantine and lockdown can become difficult for book lovers if they haven’t stocked up on their favourite authors. Bookworms in Quetta, however, won’t have to go through this anymore.

The city has inaugurated a public digital library where people can read their favorite books online free of charge.

It has been initiated by the Baz Muhammad Kakar Foundation. According to its president, the library has more than 3,000 books from authors across the globe.

“It will make studying and reading easier for students and other people as well,” he said adding that online classes will also be provided through the library in the future.

The digital library has been inaugurated in the memory of all the people who died in the 2016 bombing at Quetta’s Civil Hospital. At least 70 lawyers were killed in the attack.

