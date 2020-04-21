Qibla Ayaz urges people to offer Taraweeh prayers at home

Our first and foremost suggestion to people is that they should offer Taraweeh prayers at home, said Council for Islamic Ideology Chairperson Qibla Ayaz.

“The council and ulema have even advised people to offer the obligatory prayers offered five times a day at home,” he said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday.

Ayaz said that if Taraweeh prayers, for any reason, can not be offered at home, people should offer nafal instead. “If, however, people still want to go to the mosque, they should shorten the prayers and strictly abide by the rules given by the government.”

This will not guarantee anything, but will just be doing what can be done best to protect yourself from the coronavirus, the chairperson said.

Last week, President Arif Alvi had announced that all prayer congregations at mosques and imambargahs in the country shall resume will strict SOPs. A 20-point notification based on rules of social distancing was issued for mosque management and worshipers to follow.

“The SOPs include points such disinfecting the mosque and maintaining a six-feet distance at all times,” Ayaz pointed, adding that the notification also said that if the ulemas are unsuccessful in following these orders, the government will intervene.

“It is the responsibility of ulemas now to turn these challenges into opportunities,” he said.

Ayaz remarked that in remote areas, mosques will become a platform to spread awareness about the virus. “Bayans will be replaced by awareness and information on precautionary measures for COVID-19,” he said.

The chairperson added that through joint efforts of the federal and provincial government and ulemas, the notification can be easily followed.