Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Qibla Ayaz urges people to offer Taraweeh prayers at home

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Qibla Ayaz urges people to offer Taraweeh prayers at home

A small number of men offer Jumma payers in Jamia Naeemia Masjid in Lahore, April 10, 2020. Photo: Online

Our first and foremost suggestion to people is that they should offer Taraweeh prayers at home, said Council for Islamic Ideology Chairperson Qibla Ayaz.

“The council and ulema have even advised people to offer the obligatory prayers offered five times a day at home,” he said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday.

Ayaz said that if Taraweeh prayers, for any reason, can not be offered at home, people should offer nafal instead. “If, however, people still want to go to the mosque, they should shorten the prayers and strictly abide by the rules given by the government.”

This will not guarantee anything, but will just be doing what can be done best to protect yourself from the coronavirus, the chairperson said.

Last week, President Arif Alvi had announced that all prayer congregations at mosques and imambargahs in the country shall resume will strict SOPs. A 20-point notification based on rules of social distancing was issued for mosque management and worshipers to follow.

“The SOPs include points such disinfecting the mosque and maintaining a six-feet distance at all times,” Ayaz pointed, adding that the notification also said that if the ulemas are unsuccessful in following these orders, the government will intervene.

“It is the responsibility of ulemas now to turn these challenges into opportunities,” he said.

Ayaz remarked that in remote areas, mosques will become a platform to spread awareness about the virus. “Bayans will be replaced by awareness and information on precautionary measures for COVID-19,” he said.

The chairperson added that through joint efforts of the federal and provincial government and ulemas, the notification can be easily followed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
prayers Qibla Ayaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Council of Islamic Ideology, Qibla Ayaz, Arif Alvi, mosques, prayers, notification, ulemas, coronavirus, Ramazan, Taraweeh, five times prayers, nafal
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.