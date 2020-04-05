Punjab’s Insaf Imdad Programme distributes Rs1.5b among poor: CM Buzdar

The Insaf Imdad Programme in Punjab has distributed a total of Rs1.5 billion among the poor and needy in the last 24 hours, said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

An amount of Rs9,000 for zakat has been transferred into the accounts of more than 170,000 people.

For daily wagers and people from lower income groups, Rs4,000 is being distributed after scrutiny by the government. They will be able to collect the amount after biometric verification from their nearest mobile shop.

The Insaf Imdad Programme was initiated to support poor and people from lower income groups after the country went into a lockdown because of the novel coronavirus.

According to Buzdar, the programme sets an example of charity across the country. We don’t show off like the previous governments and ensure that the funds are distributed to those who actually need them, he claimed.