Sunday, April 5, 2020  | 11 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab’s Insaf Imdad Programme distributes Rs1.5b among poor: CM Buzdar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
Punjab’s Insaf Imdad Programme distributes Rs1.5b among poor: CM Buzdar

Online Photo

The Insaf Imdad Programme in Punjab has distributed a total of Rs1.5 billion among the poor and needy in the last 24 hours, said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

An amount of Rs9,000 for zakat has been transferred into the accounts of more than 170,000 people.

For daily wagers and people from lower income groups, Rs4,000 is being distributed after scrutiny by the government. They will be able to collect the amount after biometric verification from their nearest mobile shop.

The Insaf Imdad Programme was initiated to support poor and people from lower income groups after the country went into a lockdown because of the novel coronavirus.

According to Buzdar, the programme sets an example of charity across the country. We don’t show off like the previous governments and ensure that the funds are distributed to those who actually need them, he claimed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Insaf Imdad Programme Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Punjab, Insaf Imdad Programme, govt, poor, needy, lower income groups, daily wagers, aid, funds, zakat, bio metric verification, lockdown, coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.