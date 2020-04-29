Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Punjab virus deaths reach 100, over 1,300 patients recover

Posted: Apr 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pic23-059 LAHORE: Workers disinfecting the area at Baghban Pura after some people tested positive for coronavirus. ONLINE PHOTO

After Sindh, the death toll from COVID-19 in Punjab has also reached 100. Five more deaths were reported in the province Wednesday.

The number of known cases has reached 5,827 as 97 new cases were reported over the past 12 hours, said Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema. There have been 1,380 recoveries in the province.

More than 75,000 diagnostic tests have been conducted, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed on Twitter. She said around 4,000 to 5,000 tests will be conducted on a daily basis.

“The private sector has been directed to reduce the cost of diagnostic tests,” Rashid said. “All health professionals have been provided with safety equipment on time.”

The Shaheed Package for healthcare workers between Grade-2 and Grade-16 would include Rs4 million, according to the minister. Grade-17 and above officers would be given Rs8 million.  

MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
