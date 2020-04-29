Punjab virus deaths reach 100, over 1,300 patients recover

After Sindh, the death toll from COVID-19 in Punjab has also reached 100. Five more deaths were reported in the province Wednesday.

The number of known cases has reached 5,827 as 97 new cases were reported over the past 12 hours, said Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema. There have been 1,380 recoveries in the province.

More than 75,000 diagnostic tests have been conducted, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed on Twitter. She said around 4,000 to 5,000 tests will be conducted on a daily basis.

“The private sector has been directed to reduce the cost of diagnostic tests,” Rashid said. “All health professionals have been provided with safety equipment on time.”

The Shaheed Package for healthcare workers between Grade-2 and Grade-16 would include Rs4 million, according to the minister. Grade-17 and above officers would be given Rs8 million.