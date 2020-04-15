Punjab to increase COVID-19 testing capacity to 10,000 a day

Punjab is preparing to conduct 10,000 tests for the novel coronavirus in a day, revealed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday.

More than 43,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province so far, he said. The total number of cases in the province surpassed 2,900 on Tuesday (April 14).

According to Buzdar, the province has been taking precautionary measures to contain the virus by disinfecting areas. Field hospitals with 4,500 beds have been prepared and eight new laboratories will soon be opened.

The decision regarding the reopening of industries will be taken case-to-case, the chief minister said, adding that the lockdown has showed positive results in the province.

A total of 14 areas in Lahore have also been sealed after the number of cases in the city spiked.