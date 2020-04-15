Punjab residents worry ease in lockdown restrictions is dangerous

Punjab has eased its locked restrictions and allowed several sectors to operate, but residents are worried this is not a good idea to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Tailors, plumbers, electricians and several other professionals have been given the government’s go ahead to open shop, while the lockdown has been extended for another two weeks.

People need to be careful, said one citizen.

Shopkeepers are saying, however, that they are not getting enough customers in the lockdown.

“Cloth shops and markets are closed, so even if a customer comes, where will they get cloth from?” a tailor told SAMAA TV.