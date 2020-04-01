Punjab private schools barred from charging consolidated three-month fees

All private schools in Punjab have been prohibited from charging consolidated fees for three months from parents, said Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

During a meeting on Tuesday, he ordered advisories to be issued to give parents relief from paying school fees. Schools should reduce their fees by at least 20% for the months of April and May, the minister remarked.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Rass advised that none of the teachers or staff members of these schools should be fired during this period. Nor should their salaries be reduced, he said.

On the other hand, schools in Sindh have been ordered to charge monthly fees from students and bi-monthly and quarterly challans have been stopped.

The Sindh government had issued a notification that prohibited schools from firing workers and teachers during the lockdown. Failing to comply with these orders would result in cancellation of the school’s registration, it added.