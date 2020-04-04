Punjab okays reopening workshops, oil depots on national highways

The Punjab government has allowed the reopening of auto workshops, spare-part shops and oil depots located along national highways in the province.

The provincial government also ordered reopening tyre shops and hotels where truck drivers rest.

On March 28, goods transporters demanded the federal government allow them to open workshops and hotels in certain areas, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted the ban on vehicles delivering goods across the country.

On Saturday, their demands were met in Punjab.