Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab Food Authority disposes of vegetables grown in wastewater

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Photo: File

The Punjab Food Authority disposed of vegetables grown in wastewater on Wednesday.

The authority conducted tests of vegetables grown on 2,804 kanals of land in 14 districts and found that vegetables on 96 kanals were being grown in wastewater from industries and municipals.

These vegetables included onions, coriander, tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins, spinach and ladyfinger being grown in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum and Gujranwala, among other areas.

PFA Director-General Irfan Memon said that vegetables grown in toxic water are no less than poison.

