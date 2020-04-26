Punjab extends pillion riding ban till May 9

The Punjab government has extended its ban on pillion riding until May 9.

It has reasoned that since the countrywide lockdown has been extended, so will the pillion riding ban.

The home department issued a notification announcing the extension. The notification also said the ban does not apply to women, the elderly and law enforcement officers.

The ban was put in place to stop people from gathering and ensure social distancing is practiced. The country has reported over 12,000 coronavirus cases as of Sunday and over 200 deaths.