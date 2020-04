The Punjab government has released in the past 24 hours Rs15 million as financial support for people affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The money has been given to 170,000 people through the Insaf Imdad Programme.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said other people will receive the money once their details are verified.

We fulfill our promises, said Buzdar, adding that unlike past government’s, this one doesn’t just do things for show.

He said they will ensure people get their rights.