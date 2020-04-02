Punjab decides to open OPDs from Friday

The Punjab government has decided to reopen OPDS at medical facilities across the province from Friday (tomorrow).

They were previously closed after the coronavirus cases spiked in Pakistan.

The decision was reached in a meeting chaired by the Punjab chief secretary on Thursday.

Separately, the Punjab government has announced that it has also completed testing all the Tablighi Jamaat members for the virus.

The tests were conducted after 32 jamaat members tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab.

Hence, on Wednesday, the Punjab government completely locked down Raiwind over fears that the virus may spread from there.

The Raiwind Tablighi Centre was declared a quarantine centre for foreigners.