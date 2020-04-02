Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab decides to open OPDs from Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab decides to open OPDs from Friday

Photo: ONLINE/ File

The Punjab government has decided to reopen OPDS at medical facilities across the province from Friday (tomorrow).

They were previously closed after the coronavirus cases spiked in Pakistan.

The decision was reached in a meeting chaired by the Punjab chief secretary on Thursday.

Separately, the Punjab government has announced that it has also completed testing all the Tablighi Jamaat members for the virus.

The tests were conducted after 32 jamaat members tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab.

Hence, on Wednesday, the Punjab government completely locked down Raiwind over fears that the virus may spread from there.

The Raiwind Tablighi Centre was declared a quarantine centre for foreigners.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
punjab, lahore, coronavirus, OPD,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.