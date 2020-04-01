Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab decides to close shops, markets by 5pm

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Punjab decides to close shops, markets by 5pm

Photo: ONLINE

Punjab has decided to close all its shops and markets by 5pm to intensify the lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread in the province.

The decision was taken by CM Usman Buzdar.

All shops and markets have been instructed to operate from 9am to 5pm. This restriction, however, won’t be placed on medical stores and pharmacies.

On March 27, Sindh had announced that all its grocery shops and petrol pumps will operate from 8am to 5pm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, has placed a ban on more than five people gathering at a mosque to say their prayers.

Balochistan has also decided to take strict measures. Quetta DC has written a letter to all banks in the city and asked them to install sanitising facilities in all ATMs of their respective branches to control COVID-19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber pakhtunkhwa Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.