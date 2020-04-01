Punjab decides to close shops, markets by 5pm

Punjab has decided to close all its shops and markets by 5pm to intensify the lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread in the province.

The decision was taken by CM Usman Buzdar.

All shops and markets have been instructed to operate from 9am to 5pm. This restriction, however, won’t be placed on medical stores and pharmacies.

On March 27, Sindh had announced that all its grocery shops and petrol pumps will operate from 8am to 5pm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, has placed a ban on more than five people gathering at a mosque to say their prayers.

Balochistan has also decided to take strict measures. Quetta DC has written a letter to all banks in the city and asked them to install sanitising facilities in all ATMs of their respective branches to control COVID-19.