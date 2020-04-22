PTV to telecast live Taraweeh on President Alvi’s instructions: report

Pakistan’s state-run television channel will telecast Taraweeh live, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, President Arif Alvi has instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to telecast live Taraweeh on Pakistan Television.

Last week, President Alvi had announced that all prayer congregations at mosques and imambargahs in the country shall resume with strict SOPs. A 20-point notification based on rules of social distancing was issued for mosque management and worshipers to follow.

Experts, however, said that the congregations could spike the number of coronavirus infections in the country. Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri told BBC that the government restore the ban on mass prayers if they cause a spike in infections.