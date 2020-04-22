Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTV to telecast live Taraweeh on President Alvi’s instructions: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
PTV to telecast live Taraweeh on President Alvi’s instructions: report

People offer Friday prayers at Karachi's Memon Masjid. Photo: Online

Pakistan’s state-run television channel will telecast Taraweeh live, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, President Arif Alvi has instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to telecast live Taraweeh on Pakistan Television.

Last week, President Alvi had announced that all prayer congregations at mosques and imambargahs in the country shall resume with strict SOPs. A 20-point notification based on rules of social distancing was issued for mosque management and worshipers to follow.

Experts, however, said that the congregations could spike the number of coronavirus infections in the country. Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri told BBC that the government restore the ban on mass prayers if they cause a spike in infections.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Taraweeh, Pakistan, Coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.