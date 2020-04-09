PTI MPA diagnosed with coronavirus reveals his quarantine experience

PTI leader Abdul Salam Afridi is member of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly from Mardan. He made headlines on March 26 after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Afridi has now recovered from the virus and is in good health. He shared his experience on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

“I pray no person, no Muslim, no human gets it [COVID-19],” he said.

“Those were really painful days. The pain the patient’s family has to go through as well is immense.”

Afridi contracted the virus while interacting with people at a quarantine centre in his constituency. He said he had taken necessary precautionary measures, but somehow those weren’t enough.

I had to go the quarantine facility multiple times to see that people admitted there were facilitated in every way, he said.

Afridi says his friends suggested that he get tested for the virus after he developed a dry cough and had trouble breathing. After testing positive, he went into self-isolation.

It took Afridi 11 to 12 days to recover from the virus.

His brother, who’s a medical specialist and had recently returned from the US, helped him with a diet plan during that time.

Afridi says he drank warm water, sometimes with lemon, and did steam therapy, which helped him breathe and strengthen his immune system.

Speaking about the country-wide lockdown, the politician regretted that people are still not taking the pandemic seriously.

“The governments have issued advisories and asked people to take protective measures but most people are just not listening.”