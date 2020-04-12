‘PTI lawmakers critising Sindh govt while sitting at their homes’

Sindh ministers lashed out at the PTI’s lawmakers from Karachi for their absence from their constituencies in the city and said they are criticizing the provincial government while sitting at their homes in Defence and Clifton.

What has the federal government done to contain the coronavirus? asked Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah while addressing a press conference with Education Minister Saeed Ghani in Karachi on Sunday.

The remarks from Sindh ministers come a few hours after Federal Minister Faisal Vawda accused the PPP government in the province of being “inefficient” and failing to contain the spread of the virus.

The Sindh information minister said that the federal government has established 17,000 centre across the country to distribute money among the needy people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and that a large number of people gather there to collect the money.

Shah said that huge crowds could cause the spread of the virus. He added that the money should be delivered to people at their homes.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani defended the provincial government’s decision to seal some areas in Karachi, saying that there are over 150 people affected by coronavirus in some union councils in the city. We are trying to prevent the spread of the virus by sealing the areas, he added.

The education minister said that the media reported on Sunday that the Sindh government distributed “expired ration” in Thatta. He clarified that the ration were packed in old boxes because the markets are closed across the province.

The lockdown should be extended in the current situation, Ghani said, adding that human lives should be give priority over the economy.