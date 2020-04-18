Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon resigns as an MNA

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon resigns as an MNA

Photo: Najeeb Haroon/Facebook

Najeeb Haroon, a senior PTI leader, has resigned as a member of the National Assembly.

Haroon was elected from NA-256 Karachi in the 2018 General Elections.

He posted his resignation on Twitter early Saturday morning, saying it had been tendered with a heavy heart to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It has been 20 months and [I] have not been able to improve either my constituency nor my hometown Karachi in good conscience cannot justify being in this position,” he wrote. In his Twitter caption.

In the letter itself, which is dated April 16, he said it had been 20 months since taking oath as an MNA and 24 years after they formed the PTI.

“I very strongly feel that I have failed to enjoy your confidence/trust,” he said, adding that he hadn’t been able to contribute anything towards the betterment of his constituency or country.

He reaffirmed his faith in PM Khan but said he had been reflecting on this decision for the past eight months.

“While I have not been a burden on the national exchequer for a single rupee during the last 20 months, still my conscience guides me that I do not justify/deserve to stay in the position.”

He counted himself as a founding father of the PTI and the only surviving member of the founding central executive committee who could reach the National Assembly.

He asked the premier to allow his status as founding father to be kept in the party records and to allow him to continue as a member of the PTI “for as long as I live”.

Haroon asked PM Khan to value party loyalty the most when giving responsibilities. He slo asked him to hold public hearings of all individuals before assigning them public offices. “We will all be questioned on the day of Judgement,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Najeeb Haroon PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.