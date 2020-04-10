PTA wants you to beware of fake coronavirus fund websites

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Federal Investigation Agency have warned people to beware of fake websites claiming to be distributing coronavirus relief funds.

Ever since a lockdown was imposed across the country, online traffic has increased dramatically, along with a simultaneous increase in cyber crime.

In the last two months, the FIA has blocked eight SIMs that were used for defrauding people in the name of providing coronavirus relief funds. “Multiple website have also been doing the same,” an officer revealed.

These websites illegally present themselves as representatives of welfare programmes such as the Ehsaas Programme. “They take the account numbers of people and then defraud them,” the officer added.

The FIA and PTA have been actively tracking down people and is on the look out for the criminals.