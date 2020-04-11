PTA blocks eight numbers over Ehsaas programme fraud

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked eight mobile phone numbers after it received complaints against them over Ehsaas programme fraud.

Many people filed a complaint with the PTA that they received messages from these numbers asking for their CNIC numbers and other details to register for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

The PTA has sent these numbers to the FIA to investigate who is behind these scams.

The authority has told people to not share personal information with anybody on their mobile phones. People can call on 0800-55055 if they want to report any suspicious activity.

Dr Sania Nishtar, the special assistant to PM on poverty alleviation, has also told people to not leave their homes unless they receive a message from 8171 confirming the collection point.