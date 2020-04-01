Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Protecting health workers is our number one priority: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Protecting health workers is our number one priority: PM Khan

Photo: SAMAA TV/screenshot

The protection of our health workers, from doctors and nurses to other paramedic staff, is the government’s foremost priority, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured.

While addressing health workers at the inauguration of a project to upgrade Rawalpindi’s Cantonment General Hospital on Wednesday, the premier lauded health workers for “working in the front line” in the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

He said the government will receive and process data on the spread and impact of the virus in Pakistan within a week. “In the meantime, we’re constantly thinking of incentives and other measures for doctors and other hospital staff,” PM Khan said.

“Since January 15, when we first got to know about the pandemic in China, we have been working to facilitate and equip our doctors,” he said. Unfortunately, things deteriorated as a shortage of equipment ensued across the globe.

The prime minister remarked that in these hard times, Pakistan is “lucky” as China has give its “first preference” to it and has been sending health equipment into the country.

He expressed that the relapse of the country’s health system was due to less expenditure on health and education by the previous governments. “You and I, we were all born in public hospitals and their standards were good back then.

“Our medical colleges gave degrees that were recognised across the world,” he said.

The premier said that things were still under control in Pakistan as compared to other countries as the number of fatalities here are fewer than abroad. Amidst everything, our first priority is the facilitation of our health workers, he reiterated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, Rawalpindi, Cantonment hospital, doctors, health workers, nurses, paramedic staff, coronavirus, COVID-19, prime minister, China, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.