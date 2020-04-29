Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tiger Force comes into action

The Prime Minister’s Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force will become completely functional today [Wednesday, April 29].

The test run of the force has been completed after which it is set to come into action starting April 30. It will be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Initially, duties have been allotted to volunteers in Sialkot outside mosques and utility stores. They will be aided by police officers and member of the district administration.

“The soft launching phase of the force has been successful and the support we have received from the public is immense,” said Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who is also overlooking the force. “The volunteers have fulfilled their national responsibility with valour and hard work,” he remarked.

More than 24,000 people from Sialkot volunteered for the force. These include students, social workers, engineers, teachers, journalists, medical workers and even doctors, Dar added.

“The force will ensure that social distancing is being practiced in mosques and utility stores,” he said. “In case there’s a shortage of supplies in the store, they will inform the district management.”

The concept of a Tiger Force was initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan to distribute ration bags among the poor people in the country. The total number of people who registered for the force is 739,000 of which most are from Punjab and Sindh.

Tiger Force will be overlooked by a 10-member committee based on district and union councils.

Volunteers will be responsible for helping at the quarantine centres in their districts and cities. They will spread awareness regarding precautionary measures to be taken against the deadly virus and lead funeral of residents who have died of the coronavirus. They will also help the government identify the needy people.