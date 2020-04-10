Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Pressure from coronavirus will continue to increase: Imran Khan

Posted: Apr 10, 2020
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan says the pressure from coronavirus will continue to increase.

He said the government’s priority currently is how to protect the country’s medical community. 

The PM made these remarks during a meeting at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar on Friday where he briefed about the coronavirus situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal government, he said, will continue to assist all the provinces to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

He said people don’t have any idea how much the lockdown has affected the economy.

We are using all our resources, he said, adding that the youth was Pakistan’s strength.

No one knows how far the virus will go, he said.  

The PM appreciated the provincial government’s steps against coronavirus saying in the present situation, the focus of government must also be on provision of relief to the weak and poor segments of society.

