President, others offer Namaz-e-Tauba to rid world of coronavirus

A prayer of forgiveness was offered by senior Pakistani government officials at the President House on Friday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri led the Namaz-e-Taubah after the Friday prayers at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

President Arif Alvi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani were among those who offered the prayer held to seek Allah’s forgiveness and rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to offer the special prayers was made during a meeting between the president and the Council of Islamic Ideology a day earlier.