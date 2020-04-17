President Arif Alvi to meet clerics Saturday

President Arif Alvi will meet religious scholars in Islamabad on Saturday to formulate a plan with regard to Ramazan, taraweeh and Friday congregations, the religious affairs minister said.

The president will hold a consultation meeting with clerics at the President House, Noorul Haq Qadri said in a statement Friday.

The government has compiled a list of recommendations from all provinces.

He said a joint strategy would be carved out in consultation with religious scholars and provincial governments.

Clerics from all over the country will participate in the session through video link from governors’ houses, according to the minister.

Religious scholars from Rawalpindi and Islamabad will attend the meeting at the Presidency.

The president would take the clerics into confidence on the government’s measures, Qadri added.

The development comes amid a disagreement between the government and clerics over lockdown restrictions that prohibited congregational prayers among other measures. They had been imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

However, prominent religious scholars, including, Mufti Muneeb and Mufti Taqi Usmani, announced earlier this week that the lockdown would no longer apply to mosques. They said they were resuming mass prayers across the country.

But the clerics conditionally agreed to abide by the government orders of a strict lockdown on Friday after a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.