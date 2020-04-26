Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

President Arif Alvi pays surprise visit to mosques in Rawalpindi

Posted: Apr 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
President Arif Alvi pays surprise visit to mosques in Rawalpindi

SAMAA TV

President Dr Arif Alvi paid a surprise visit to multiple mosques in Rawalpindi Saturday night to look over preparations for taraweeh prayers in the city.

He visited the Jamia Mosque on Murree Road, Jamia Mosque Ghousia Saddar, Mosti Mosque on Liaquat Road and Jamia Mosque Gulshan Dad Khan.

He checked whether SOPs issued by the government for precautions against the coronavirus were followed. President Alvi expressed his satisfaction after seeing social distancing being practiced during prayers.

Amid the deadly pandemic, we have to ensure all safety measures are being strictly implemented, the president stressed.

Tell us what you think:

