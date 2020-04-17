Premature to say all reported deaths are from coronavirus: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza says it would be premature to say that all deaths being reported are because of the coronavirus.

In a press conference on Friday, Dr Mirza said only a lab test can ascertain whether someone has died of the virus.

It would be wrong to speculate on the reasons for deaths without a lab test, he said.

He announced that the federal government will introduce a digital platform, Yaran-e-Watan, tomorrow (Saturday) to enable overseas Pakistani health professionals to give their input to overcome the virus.