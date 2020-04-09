Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Policemen beaten up in Karachi for shutting down tailor’s shop

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A group of policemen were beaten up in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Wednesday for shutting down a tailor’s shop.

The shop was open despite the government’s directives of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The tailor and his friends beat up the policemen. The Baldia Town SP said strict action will be taken against the men.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 4,000 mark, with cases only rising. The government is hoping to curb the spread of the virus by imposing a lockdown and forcing people to stay home, but many people are not abiding by the government’s directives.

