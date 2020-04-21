Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Police unseal Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri area after 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Police unseal Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri area after 24 hours

Photo: Samaa Digital

Police have reopened roads and streets in Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri area a day after they were sealed over suspected coronavirus cases in the vicinity, the East assistant commissioner confirmed Tuesday.

Gulzar-e-Hijri, located in one of Karachi’s most affected District East, was sealed on Monday. A few suspected cases were reported in the area but most of them tested negative on Tuesday, the assistant commissioner said.

A large number of people were out on roads buying fruit, vegetables and meat, despite a lockdown and roads being blocked in the area in UC-29.

The policemen deployed in the area told SAMAA Digital that they were only told to block the roads.

The local administration had decided to seal Gulzar-e-Hijri a few days ago. But the decision was withdrawn after criticism from political parties.

