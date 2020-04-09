Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Police seal Jhang town after coronavirus patient returns home

Posted: Apr 9, 2020
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
He was diagnosed with the virus in Islamabad

Police sealed a town in Punjab's Jhang district on Thursday after a patient infected with coronavirus reached his home there from Islamabad, officials said Thursday.

According to the Jhang police spokesperson, the Shah Jeewna town was sealed after locals informed that the patient was diagnosed with the virus in Islamabad.

Health officials have shifted the patient to a quarantine facility and told people to stay indoors, the spokesperson said.

Officials said they would soon start screening the residents of the area.

The local administration told people that the spread of the virus could be contained if they cooperated with the authorities.

