The Hafizabad police recovered a nine-year-old boy who had been chained and forced to work.

The owner of a poultry shop has been arrested and a case registered against him.

The suspect has been identified as Jamshed. He had chained the child at his shop in Hafizabad’s Nawab Colony and was forcing him to work for him.

The police conducted a raid at his shop and rescued the child. They say the child was in the fourth grade.