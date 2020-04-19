Police arrest 124 people in Karachi for violating pillion ban

Police in Karachi have arrested 124 people for violating the ban on pillion riding, according to the city’s police chief.

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told SAMAA TV that at least 57 cases were registered over the violation of ban on pillion riding, with the arrested shifted to police stations.

He, however, said that the police also let 3,205 people go with a warning.

Sindh has been under lockdown since March’s last week after a spike in coronavirus cases in the province.

The virus has killed at least 56 people in the province and the total number of known cases has crossed 2,500.

The ban on pillion riding is part of the government’s measures against the virus.