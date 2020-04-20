Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM, president discuss strategy to contain coronavirus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
PM, president discuss strategy to contain coronavirus spread

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi met in Islamabad on Monday to discuss Pakistan’s strategy to contain the coronavirus spread, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was also attended by the country’s spy chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamee.

According to the state-run news website, President Alvi praised the government’s measures to stop the spread of coronavirus and PM Khan’s effort to seek debt relief for developing countries.

The meeting condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Indian government’s usurping of rights of the Kashmiri people on the pretext of pandemic.

The premier appreciated President Alvi’s role in developing a consensus over prayers in mosques during Ramazan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Pakistan, ISI Chief, Imran Khan, Arif Alvi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.