PM, president discuss strategy to contain coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi met in Islamabad on Monday to discuss Pakistan’s strategy to contain the coronavirus spread, the Radio Pakistan reported.



The meeting was also attended by the country’s spy chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamee.

According to the state-run news website, President Alvi praised the government’s measures to stop the spread of coronavirus and PM Khan’s effort to seek debt relief for developing countries.

The meeting condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Indian government’s usurping of rights of the Kashmiri people on the pretext of pandemic.

The premier appreciated President Alvi’s role in developing a consensus over prayers in mosques during Ramazan.