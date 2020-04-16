Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
PM praises Maulana Tariq Jameel for awareness campaign on coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel for his awareness campaign regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The renowned scholar met with the premier at his office in Islamabad Thursday evening.

The prime minister told him that his government required cooperation from religious scholars to deal with the pandemic. He said he would soon meet a delegation of clerics.

“The government’s efforts aim to protect people from a pandemic that has engulfed the entire world,” PM Khan said.

“Religious scholars have guided the government in every difficult time.”

He said a comprehensive plan for Ramazan would be devised in consultation with religious scholars.

