Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan wants you to donate to Coronavirus Relief Fund

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PM Khan wants you to donate to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Photo: file

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to donate to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020.

The fund has been set up by the federal government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the premier asked people to generously donate in the fund. “I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” he said.

He added that the funds can be transferred into Account Number 4162 786 786 at the National Bank of Pakistan’s main branch in Karachi.

For further details, you can also visit the bank’s website.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases so far. Of these, most are from Punjab and Sindh. Most of the country is under lockdown and daily wage labourers are at a loss over how to get food.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Relief Fund Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, relief fund, COVID-19, coronavirus, Punjab, Sindh, Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.