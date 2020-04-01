PM Khan wants you to donate to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to donate to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020.

The fund has been set up by the federal government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the premier asked people to generously donate in the fund. “I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” he said.

He added that the funds can be transferred into Account Number 4162 786 786 at the National Bank of Pakistan’s main branch in Karachi.

For further details, you can also visit the bank’s website.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases so far. Of these, most are from Punjab and Sindh. Most of the country is under lockdown and daily wage labourers are at a loss over how to get food.