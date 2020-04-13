Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
PM Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to donate to coronavirus fund

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that he will start a campaign to mobilise overseas Pakistanis for funds to fight against the novel coronavirus in the country.

A series of tweets by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the premier along with the support of his Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari will personally handle the matter. He will address Pakistanisabroad as well.

PM Khan has appealed them to donate generously in the coronavirus relief fund and has also set up a website for this purpose. You can donate by logging in here: http://covid.ophrd.gov.pk/.

According to the tweets, at least $35 (equivalent to Rs5,820) is required to support one family at a time. The option to send the amount again or more each month is also available.

To encourage donors, their names will also be shown on the website.

The relief fund has been created to fund the country’s fight against the deadly pandemic.

