PM Khan to provide ration, funds to Pakistanis living abroad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the foreign ministry to provide him data of all overseas Pakistanis.

The premier aims to send funds, ration and other help to the nationals situated abroad in these stressful times of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has ensued panic across the world.

According to the prime minister, remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis contribute to a big chunk of revenues for the country and their contribution is very crucial for Pakistan.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured that all the nationals stuck abroad will soon be brought back.

He paid a surprise visit to the Emergency Crisis Management Unit in the Foreign Ministry Office and overlooked the development there.

The unit’s director general told Qureshi that 11,529 stranded residents have been brought back to the country, while 62,709 are still stuck abroad.

Qureshi praised the management of the unit. He reiterated that the government acknowledged the difficulties faced by these people and was working relentlessly for their return.