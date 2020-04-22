PM Khan, President Trump discuss fight against coronavirus over telephone

Pakistan and the US have agreed to continue working together on a coordinated response to defeat the coronavirus and minimize its economic impact, the White House said in a statement after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump.

According to the statement eleased by the White House, US President Trump spoke with PM Khan over telephone and they two leaders “discussed developments in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues,” the statement said.

According to Radio Pakistan, PM Khan told the US president that his government had put tighter a $8 billion package to help the people affected by the virus.

President Trump reassured his country’s support to Pakistan and offered to provide ventilators and latest screening machines.

In the US, the virus has killed 45,075 people. Coronavirus has so far killed 213 in the country and the total number of cases has crossed 10,000.