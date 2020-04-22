Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan, President Trump discuss fight against coronavirus over telephone

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
PM Khan, President Trump discuss fight against coronavirus over telephone

File photo: AFP

Pakistan and the US have agreed to continue working together on a coordinated response to defeat the coronavirus and minimize its economic impact, the White House said in a statement after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump.

According to the statement eleased by the White House, US President Trump spoke with PM Khan over telephone and they two leaders “discussed developments in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues,” the statement said.

According to Radio Pakistan, PM Khan told the US president that his government had put tighter a $8 billion package to help the people affected by the virus.

President Trump reassured his country’s support to Pakistan and offered to provide ventilators and latest screening machines.

In the US, the virus has killed 45,075 people. Coronavirus has so far killed 213 in the country and the total number of cases has crossed 10,000.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Pakistan, Donald Trump, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.