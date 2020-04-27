Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan has zero tolerance towards corruption: Sindh governor

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
PM Khan has zero tolerance towards corruption: Sindh governor

Photo: Naya Din/Screen grab

Whether it is Jehangir Tareen or someone else, Prime Minister Imran Khan will not spare anyone involved in corruption, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said.

The premier has a zero tolerance for corruption, so even if it’s me, Punjab’s Usman Buzdar or anyone else, no one will be spared, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member reiterated on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

Ismail said that because of the sugar corruption report which was recently investigated, it is being presumed that a rift has occurred between the prime minister and his close aide Jahangir Tareen. “Tareen will fight his case in the court,” he said.

The governor assured SAMAA TV that there was no miscommunication between the Sindh government and the Centre, adding that their relations had in fact improved.

“When the federal government passed the notification regarding the opening of mosques, it had also included a clause in the paper that provincial ministers will be allowed to take independent decisions for their own provinces,” Ismail said.

I had immediately called Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after that and had expressed my support to whatever decision he took for the province in this regard, he said.

The minister confirmed that Taraweeh, like any other prayers, were allowed to be performed inside mosques in Sindh.

Regarding the resumption of business in the province, Ismail said that online shopping was being used worldwide and people with small businesses in Sindh will benefit from it as well.

The government had recently allowed traders to operate their businesses online during Ramazan.

The governor remarked that reservations regarding the distribution of money through the Ehsaas Programme and ration distribution in the province was being overlooked by the court. “I don’t want to sound controversial, but everyone can see everything.”

He added that the Burmese and Bengali nationals who didn’t have a national identity card were at a vulnerable position and the government was working its best to help them. “The prime minister also aims to solve this issue,” he said.

Ismail advised people to strictly practice social distancing and take care of themselves. “Coronavirus is an invisible enemy and by taking care of ourselves, we are protecting those around us as well,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
imran ismail Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Ismail, governor, Sindh, coronavirus, federal, Imran Khan, sugar scandal, Jahangir Tareen, Burmese, Bengali, CM Murad Ali Shah, Ration distribution, court, taraweeh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.