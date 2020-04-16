Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
PM Khan didn’t recognize me: Edhi Foundation head

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Faisal Edhi says an industrialist told PM who he was

Faisal Edhi, the head of the Edhi Foundation, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t recognize him when they met in Islamabad on earlier this week.

Faisal, the son of late Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, met PM Khan on Wednesday to donate Rs10 million to the government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“Initially, he didn’t recognize me,” Faisal Edhi told anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Thursday night. He said the prime minister didn’t even talk to him for six, seven minutes.

Faisal said that there were two industrialists sitting with PM Khan and one of them, whose father’s body was given the last bath by Abdul Sattar Edhi in New York, recognized him.

He told the premier that “he is Edhi sahab’s son then he (PM Khan) recognized me,” Faisal said.

“We had a half-minute talk at the door of his office,” the Edhi Foundation head said. He said he told PM Khan that he wanted to establish a university in the name of his father.

