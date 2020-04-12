PM Khan asks for debt relief to developing countries

Says people will otherwise die of hunger

“I will be appealing to the world leaders, to the heads of financial institutions and to the secretary general of the United Nations to launch an initiative that will provide debt relief to the developing countries to help combat the coronavirus,” PM Khan said in a televised message on Sunday.

The premier said that containing the coronavirus through lockdowns and then dealing with their economic impact has become an uphill task for developing countries.

“In the developing world, apart from containing the virus and dealing with the economic criss, our biggest worry now is people dying of hunger,” said PM Khan.

The virus has killed at least 88 people in the country and the total number of confirmed infections has crossed the 5,000-mark in Pakistan.

PM Khan said that the US has come up with a $2.2 trillion package to combat the virus and Germany has allocated 1 trillion Euros to contain the pandemic.

But, he said, his government can only afford $8 billion to fight coronavirus. He added that “highly indebted” developing countries don’t have the money to spend on national health services and stop people from dying of hunger.