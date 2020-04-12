Sunday, April 12, 2020  | 18 Shaaban, 1441
PM Imran Khan wishes Pakistanis a safe and happy Easter

Posted: Apr 12, 2020
Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Sunday morning to wish Pakistan’s Christians a happy Easter.

He urged them to keep themselves and their families safe by celebrating and praying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many churches, like other places of worship across Pakistan, have been closed for the public due to the spread of the coronavirus. The government locked down the entire country until April 14 to curb the spread of the virus and so far Pakistan’s confirmed tally has crossed 5,000.

Christians have been asked to celebrate Easter at home. Virtual mass will be held on YouTube and Facebook. TV channels will also cover the prayers.

Easter is one of the biggest celebrations of the Christian calendar.

