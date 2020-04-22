PM Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19: aide

Prime Minister Imran Khan tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari.

The premier was tested after news of Edhi Foundation Head Faisal Edhi contracting the virus came out yesterday [Tuesday].

Faisal Edhi had met the PM and presented a check of donation for the PM Coronavirus Fund during a brief meeting on April 15, Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the PM on Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had clarified Tuesday night that the prime minister’s office disinfected daily.

“There are meetings held there all the time so we are particular about disinfecting the premises,” she said adding the premier and his family had been tested previously and were cleared.