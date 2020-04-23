Live Updates: PM’s Ehsaas Telethon raises Rs460m in one hour

The biggest television channels in Pakistan have joined hands with the government to raise funds for the people who have been affected the most by the coronavirus lockdown.

Tune in to SAMAA TV to take part in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas programme Live Telethon to raise funds for these daily wage labourers in Pakistan. The telethon has been able to raise funds worth Rs460 million in the first hour. This brings the total fund to Rs2 billion.

Here is a list of the pledges made by different people.

Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, the VC of Bahauddin Zakariya University, donates Rs5.5 million on behalf of the varsity’s staff

Dr Zarqa Suharwardy donats Rs100,000

Bahrain PDA Information Secretary Rao Sajjad donates $3,000

An Islamabad resident Sherry Malik donates Rs500,00

Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited CEO donates Rs12 million

Dr Afzal Godil donates $10,000

“We are in a situation that the world has never seen before,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The effects of the coronavirus lockdown will be seen soon.” As we are living in extraordinary times, then our response should also be something that has never happened before, he remarked.

The nation must be united in this as no government can combat this pandemic alone, the PM added.

The coronavirus is contagious and spreads very quickly, he said, adding that people have to practice social distancing to stay safe.

The telethon started with motivational speaker Muniba Mazari encouraging people to donate for the great cause and help those in need during the pandemic.

She has been joined by Nadeem Malik of SAMAA News, Hamid Mir of Geo News, Kashif Abbasi of ARY News, Sami Ibrahim of Bol News, Mansoor Ali Khan of Express News, Mohammad Malick of Hum News.

SAMAA TV is not the only channel involved in the effort. We are proud to join Geo TV, Dunya, HUM, ARY and Express media groups.

Ever since the government was forced to impose a lockdown across the country in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, the daily wage worker has been suffering. The government has already approved a Rs200 billion cash assistance programme for those working in the industrial sector. Many of them have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to donate?

These are the details if you wish to donate to the Ehsaas Programme:

National Bank of Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Covid-19

Account Number: 4162 786 786

Swift code: NBPAPKKAMBR