Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM announces tax concessions for construction sector, linked industries

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
PM announces tax concessions for construction sector, linked industries

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday tax concessions for the construction sector and industries linked with it in order to increase employment opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister made the announcement while briefing the media in Islamabad. He said those investing in the construction sector would not be asked about their sources of income.

Fixed tax would now be introduced in the construction sector, PM Khan said.

He said investors would be given up to 90% exemption in fixed tax, in case they invested in projects under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

Withholding tax would be lifted from construction-related industries, except steel and cement, according to the prime minister.

The government was also bringing down the sales tax in coordination with the provinces, he said.

PM Khan said there would be no capital gain tax on the sale of a residential property.

He announced the formation of the Construction Industry Development Board in the country, besides Rs30 billion subsidy on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PM Imran Khan, tax concessions, construction sector, related industries
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.