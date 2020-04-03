PM announces tax concessions for construction sector, linked industries

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday tax concessions for the construction sector and industries linked with it in order to increase employment opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister made the announcement while briefing the media in Islamabad. He said those investing in the construction sector would not be asked about their sources of income.

Fixed tax would now be introduced in the construction sector, PM Khan said.

He said investors would be given up to 90% exemption in fixed tax, in case they invested in projects under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

Withholding tax would be lifted from construction-related industries, except steel and cement, according to the prime minister.

The government was also bringing down the sales tax in coordination with the provinces, he said.

PM Khan said there would be no capital gain tax on the sale of a residential property.

He announced the formation of the Construction Industry Development Board in the country, besides Rs30 billion subsidy on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.